Colin Cowherd Graciously Narrows NCAA Tournament Field To These Six Teams

Picking the perfect bracket for the NCAA Tournament basically is impossible, but odds are you’ll do pretty well in your office pool if you can narrow down the correct national champ.

So, who to choose out of the 68-team field?

Well, luckily for you, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd narrowed down the field to six possible champions Monday on The Herd, and the radio hosts didn’t take too many leaps.

The 6 teams that can win the NCAA Tournament according to @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/LxZNwVRMCU — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 18, 2019

Guess we’re gonna have to fill out six brackets now, thanks Colin.

The host does have a point that people do tend to get a little upset happy when filling out their brackets, and for the most part, one of the top three seeds from each region will likely be the ones to advance through. But they don’t call it March Madness for nothing. Who can forget Loyola Chicago’s magical run to the Final Four just a year ago as the No. 11 seed.

While another Cinderella quite like that is improbable, the NCAA Tournament always throws a couple twists and turns viewers’ way.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images