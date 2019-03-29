David Pastrnak Explains Why He Declined Visit From Mother When Injured

After suffering a thumb injury in mid-February, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak received plenty of assistance on his road to recovery. Even his own mother, Marcela, offered to visit the United States from the Czech Republic in order to help her son out.

But the winger was keen enough to decline her offer this time around.

“My mom, she wanted to come, I told her she can’t,” Pastrnak told WEEI.com on Friday.

Why?

“Because I would be probably 20 pounds heavier when I come back,” he joked.

Since his return to the ice just four games ago, Pastrnak has racked up an impressive five goals and six assists for the Bruins, earning himself a hat trick against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. He knows injuries are a part of hockey, but the 22-year-old said it’s hard for any injured player to watch their team play and know there is no way they can help their squad at the moment.

But it was Boston’s success during his absence that kept him motivated down the stretch.

“It’s way better to see your team winning than losing, right?” Pastrnak said.

So to get back to top form, the Bruins forward knew what he (unfortunately) had to do.

“I told (my mom) just to stay away,” he said.

Sometimes, you just can’t accept all of the help you’re offered.

