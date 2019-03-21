Florida-Nevada Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Both the Florida Gators and Nevada Wolf Pack will be making their third straight NCAA tournament appearance when they take the floor Thursday.

KeVaughn Allen is one of No. 10 seed Florida’s top players, he leads the team in points per game with 12.0 and a 38.7 percent field goal percentage. Caleb Martin of No. 7 seed Nevada is having a great season of his own, leading the Wolf Pack with 19.2 points per game and a 41.7 field goal percentage.

Here’s how to watch Florida-Nevada:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 6:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images