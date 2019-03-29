Former Patriot Lawyer Milloy On Field Before Red Sox – Mariners Opener

The Boston Red Sox began their quest for a second straight World Series title on Thursday in Seattle with a familiar face on the field before first pitch.

Former New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks safety Lawyer Milloy was mingling with reporters at T-Mobile Park while the Red Sox were taking batting practice. It turns out Milloy was attending the game as a credentialed member of the media, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

Lawyer Milloy a credentialed photographer today pic.twitter.com/DgHcMbhin9 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 28, 2019

Yes, the former Patriot is wearing a Mariners sweatshirt, but Milloy grew up in Tacoma, WA. and also finished his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Prior to starting his career with the Patriots, Milloy was chosen in the MLB Draft on two separate occasions. He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians as a pitcher out of high school, and then in the 19th round by the Detroit Tigers in the 1995 MLB Draft.

Of course Milloy opted to stick with football, but he did play three years of baseball for the University of Washington before being selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft. Their 1994 squad faced off against Georgia Tech in the mid-rounds of the College World Series. That Yellow Jackets team was led by Jason Varitek and Nomar Garciaparra.

Either way, Lawyer Milloy can now add ‘credentialed photographer’ to his loaded resume.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images