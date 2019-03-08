Girl Helps Stephen Curry Design International Women’s Day-Inspired Shoe

What started out as a simple letter to Stephen Curry has continued to blossom into one of the more heartwarming stories in sports. And the Golden State Warriors star and 9-year-old Riley Morrison are teaming up again.

A signature Curry 6 shoe that Morrison helped design was released Friday, Under Armour announced, featuring the “United We Win” colorway to honor International Women’s Day. Her special design includes sockliners that feature the phrases, “Be Fearless,” “Girl Power,” “Be The Change,” “Girls Hoop Too,” and “Rock the Currys” surrounding an image of two girls playing basketball.

Change comes with action; action can come from anyone. @StephenCurry30 is celebrating #InternationalWomensDay, revealing the promise he made with a young Riley Morrison, showing girls everywhere the power of a determined voice: https://t.co/x4n1jMpWKD pic.twitter.com/2JRxb0ZSnN — Under Armour News (@UAnews) March 8, 2019

“I’ve been kinda blown away, and certainly grateful for the opportunities that Stephen has given me, including sharing inspiration for other girls through the sockliner art. This has been such an incredible experience,” Morrison said in a news release.

The idea was born after Curry received a letter in November from Morrison, who was disappointed to learn that his signature sneaker was only available in boys’ sizes. The young girl hand-wrote a letter to the star guard to ask him about the issue, hopeful he would work with Under Armour to resolve the issue.

And he did just that.

Curry said he was “immediately impressed” when he read Morrison’s letter, according to a statement released by the company. He commended her courage “to use her voice to call attention to an issue and keep us accountable.

“She was focused on the opportunity for ALL girls, not just herself. She’s been an amazing catalyst for change — not only with my product but also with the entire Under Armour brand. She is inspiring, and wise beyond her years.”

Curry later surprised Morrison with two pairs of new Curry 6’s for Christmas.

This is not the first time Curry has designed a special pair of his shoe for International Women’s Day, which is celebrated each year on March 8. Back in 2017, Curry proposed the idea to Under Armour in hopes of honoring the women in his life.

