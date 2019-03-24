Houston-Ohio State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The third-seeded Houston Cougars will take on the 11th-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in second-round action of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Houston made it to the second-round by way of stomping Georgia State in first-round action 84-55. The Cougars were led by Corey Davis Jr. who tallied 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Fabian White Jr., who notched 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Ohio State, however, just slid by Iowa State by a score of 62-59 in the first-round. The Buckeyes were led by Kaleb Wesson, who notched 21 points, 12 rebounds and two assists and Keyshawn Woods, who dropped 19 points, four rebounds and two assists in the victory.

Players to watch for this matchup include Houston’s Davis Jr., who leads the Cougars with 16.9 points per game, and Ohio States Wesson, who leads the Buckeyes with 14.6 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Houston-Ohio State:

Start Time: Sunday, March 24, at 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images