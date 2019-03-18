Isaiah Thomas Receives Tribute Video From Celtics, Gets Thunderous Ovation

BOSTON — At long last, Isaiah Thomas has received his tribute video from the Celtics.

With Thomas and the Denver Nuggets in Boston for a tilt with the C’s, during the first TV timeout the former Celts point guard received a tribute video that was met with a massive ovation.

The video featured Thomas’ contributions both on and off the court, and when the camera panned to the guard, he visibly was choked up, eventually doing his signature pointing to the watch move. Once the video was over, the loud ovation continued for a while, with an “I.T.” chant breaking out in the crowd.

Isaiah Thomas receives his tribute video from the Celtics, which is met with a massive ovation from the TD Garden crowd. pic.twitter.com/AlOekatv1I — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) March 18, 2019

Monday was the first game as a visitor that Thomas actually was active for since being sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the deal that brought Kyrie Irving to the Celtics.

Thomas’ time in Boston was pretty memorable, namely his performance in the 2017 postseason on an injured hip while coping with the tragic loss of his sister.

The 30-year-old admitted Monday before the game that he was pretty hurt by the trade, but indicated he one day wouldn’t mind making a return to the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports Images