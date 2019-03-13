Jalen Rose Tips Cap To Celtics’ Kyrie Irving After Issuing Apology

It’s been quite the season for Kyrie Irving … and not in a good way.

The Boston Celtics guard has been under intense scrutiny most of the year after he didn’t exactly double down on his comments about returning to Boston next season despite verbally committing over the summer.

Since then there’s been plenty of questions surrounding the 26-year-old — from his reported “disengagement” from the team to how he’s handled the media. There are plenty of talking heads are convinced he won’t be in a Celtics uniform come the 2019-20 season, which has led some to believe Irving’s gripe is geared toward the media and not his actual happiness with being a leader.

Irving has made some interesting comments of late — from how the media divides locker rooms to ripping cameramen on his way to the locker room.

The guard later apologized saying he didn’t handle things in a perfect way. And that caught the attention of Jalen Rose.

The ESPN’s “Get Up!” host said he respects Irving’s decision to apologize, noting what he said during his apology was very important.

“He’s a young man, he’s allowed to mature. This is his first time being in a position of leadership on a team that is expected to be a contender, that has expectations,” he said Tuesday. “This is something that he asked for. The thing that can’t get overlooked in this quote is, ‘I’ve been reading things.’ Initially I talked about the fact that when he went to the podium, he just seemed like he was miserable. … And that doesn’t come from the sports media. That comes from social media. So for him to acknowledge that I really respect.”

It certainly makes a lot of sense if that’s what really was irking Irving. But after a 3-1 West Coast road trip, Boston will look to win four of its last five when it takes on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images