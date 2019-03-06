Jaylen Brown Dismisses Claim Of Gordon Hayward As Celtics’ ‘Liability’

Jaylen Brown only need to look into the pudding for proof of an under-fire teammate’s worth.

The Boston Celtics guard dismissed a Golden State Warriors player’s assertion Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is hurting his team. Brown addressed the anonymous Warrior’s claim Tuesday night following Boston’s 128-95 blowout win over Golden State, in which Hayward came of the bench to score 30 points on 12-for-16 shooting and added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Jaylen Brown was asked if Hayward was out to prove people wrong after an anonymous Warriors player called him a liability: pic.twitter.com/zqSQcLWfKq — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 6, 2019

“Well there you have it,” Brown said when asked whether Hayward was out to prove something Tuesday night.

Hayward’s outburst came in the Celtics’ first meeting with the Warriors since Jan. 27, when Golden State beat Boston 115-111 at TD Garden. After that game, the anonymous Warrior told CLNS Media’s Jeff Goodman he believes Hayward was hurting the Celtics, as he attempts to recover his pre-injury form.

In defending Hayward, Brown showed the same candor he did Monday when he described the Celtics’ environment as “toxic.” Only this time, the truth he spoke about the Warriors player’s claim wasn’t so painful to hear.

