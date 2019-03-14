Kyle Van Noy Reacts To Malcom Brown’s Reported Deal With Saints

The New England Patriots reportedly lost a pretty important piece of their front seven Thursday, as Malcom Brown reportedly has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints.

But one of Brown’s soon-to-be-former teammates is happy for him.

Brown landed a solid, three-year, $15 million deal in the Big Easy. And when Kyle Van Noy heard about the haul the defensive tackle received, he couldn’t help but express some excitement.

Ookayyy! The big dawg gets paid! https://t.co/rhSStnt9lB — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 14, 2019

Regardless of how the Patriots proceed during the rest of free agency, they’re going to look a little different up front. Though they did make the wise decision of re-signing John Simon, they suffered a big loss when Trey Flowers joined the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, Danny Shelton remains a free agent.

So while Brown’s new deal likely will make his former teammates happy for him, it nonetheless will be a noticeable loss for New England.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images