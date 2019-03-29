Michigan State-LSU Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The second-seeded Michigan State Spartans will take on the third-seeded LSU Tigers when Friday’s 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 action kicks off.

The Spartans cruised to a 70-50 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers last weekend to move on to the round of 16. Michigan State was led by Xavier Tillman’s 14 points, six rebounds and one assist, and Cassius Winston’s 13 points, four rebounds and nine assists.

The Tigers, on the other hand, defeated the Maryland Terrapins by a slim margin, 69-67. LSU was led by Skylar Mays’ 16 points and five rebounds, and Naz Reid’s 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Players to watch during this matchup include Winston, who leads the Spartans with 18.9 points per game, and LSU’s Tremont Waters, who leads the Tigers with 15 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Michigan State-LSU:

Start Time: Friday, March 29, at 7:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images