The Red Sox reportedly are making sure their ace will stay in Boston for years to come.

With Opening Day less than a week away, the Sox on Friday reportedly agreed to a contract extension with Chris Sale. The left-handed starter was set to hit free agency after this season.

It appears the deal has been agreed to, and Ken Rosenthal, an MLB Insider for The Athletic, gave some of the details of the contract.

Chris Sale extension with #RedSox will be five years, $145 million, sources tell The Athletic. Sale will earn $15M this season in final year of current deal. Extension is pending physical. Will run from 2020 to ‘24. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 22, 2019

Once the deal becomes official, it’ll mean the Red Sox have more than half of their current rotation signed for the foreseeable at least 2021.

Sale will be locked in through 2024, while David Price and Nathan Eovaldi’s respective deals will run through the 2022 campaign. Fifth starter Eduardo Rodriguez just went through arbitration for the first time this year, meaning he won’t be a free agent until after 2021. That just leaves Rick Porcello, who will be a free agent after this season.

The Red Sox’s rotation was one of the best in baseball last season, and it sounds like they might remain that way for at least a few more years.

