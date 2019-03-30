MLB Rumors: This Team Eyeing Craig Kimbrel With Closer Facing Tommy John

The Craig Kimbrel sweepstakes — if you can call them that — might be nearing a conclusion.

With the 2019 Major League Baseball season already underway, the star closer remains on the free agent market despite entering the offseason as one of the best pitchers available. But the Milwaukee Brewers, suddenly in serious need of bullpen help, are having “ongoing conversations” with Kimbrel, FOX Sports’ Jon Morosi reported Saturday.

Brewers closer Corey Knebel recently elected to undergo Tommy John surgery, and Jeremy Jeffress, a stud reliever in his own right who also has closing experience, currently is nursing a shoulder injury. So, it would appear Kimbrel and the Brewers are a perfect fit.

The fact that Kimbrel still is on the market is pretty crazy, considering he’s one of the best closers in baseball history — according to the numbers, at least.

Whether it be due to a shaky performance for the Boston Red Sox during their World Series run last season or inflated self value, Kimbrel’s offseason clearly isn’t going the way he had hoped.

