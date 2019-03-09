MLB Rumors: Two Once-Interested Teams No Longer ‘In’ On Craig Kimbrel

The latest heat check on free agent closer Craig Kimbrel shows a massive cold front moving through.

Kimbrel has endured a testy offseason in which he has received limited interest from teams in terms of receiving a long-term contract since the Boston Red Sox decided to move on from the 30-year-old closer and allowed him to hit free agency. And it appears that two of the teams that reportedly once showed interest in the closer are no longer “in” on the flame-throwing righty, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.

#Nats and #Braves are not “in” on Kimbrel according multiple sources. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) March 9, 2019

Major League Baseball’s active leader in career saves with 333 saves, Kimbrel obviously has plenty left in the tank despite a shaky showing in the Red Sox’s postseason run in 2018. He is on pace to be baseball’s most effective closer of all-time, statistically speaking.

But just as the Red Sox have expressed confidence in their in-house options, teams are tepid to spend big money on relievers in their 30s, instead going with younger, cheaper options in the pen.

Time is running out for Kimbrel, who was spotted last week hanging out in town by Atlanta Braves camp, to find a spot before the beginning of the season, especially if he is unwilling to sign a short-term deal.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images