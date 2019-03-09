NFL Rumors: Two Teams ‘Expressing Interest’ In Chiefs’ Dee Ford Trade

Rumors are swirling around one of the NFL’s premiere pass rushers.

The Kansas City Chiefs last week placed the franchise tag on Dee Ford, but according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rappaport, the Chiefs are gauging the market for the edge rusher, and a couple of teams already are showing interest.

Two #Chiefs notes: 1. They seem to have a market for franchised pass-rusher Dee Ford, with the #Packers and #49ers expressing interest, I’m told. 2. They are hosting FA RB Carlos Hyde and there is a good chance they sign him, if all goes well with the physical, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2019

Ford, who famously lined up offside, wiping out a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, had an incredible season despite his postseason blunder. The 27-year-old posted 13 sacks with seven forced fumbles.

Ford would be a dangerous boost to the Packers’ pass rush, which finished eighth in the league in sacks a season ago. The 49ers, on the other hand, are looking to rebuild their pass rush, and is rumored to be looking at pass rushers Nick Bosa and Josh Allen with the No. 2 pick in next month’s draft.

