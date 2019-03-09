NASCAR Fight! Watch Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell Trade Blows At Phoenix

Tempers flared in the desert Friday afternoon, and not just between rattlesnakes.

No, we’re talking about a fight between even testier creatures: NASCAR drivers.

Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell traded blows ISM Raceway after qualifying for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix. The incident occurred after Suarez, upset with McDowell for impeding his fastest qualifying lap, hopped over a concrete barrier on pit road.

Take a look:

A fight broke out during qualifying at @ISMRaceway. 😳 Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell with emotions overflowing. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/d190n4xq70 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) March 8, 2019

Yeah, Suarez won that bout.

Watch both drivers explain themselves in the videos below:

Daniel Suárez says a "lack of respect" from McDowell caused the fight. pic.twitter.com/Z1BEuNF5YJ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 9, 2019

"[Daniel Suárez] tried to crash us and I just didn't appreciate it."- Michael McDowell pic.twitter.com/xYlyMYYiUw — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 9, 2019

NASCAR summoned Suarez and McDowell before Saturday’s practice, according to The Associated Press.

Neither driver was disciplined, as NASCAR reportedly just wanted to ensure there would be no carryover into Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images