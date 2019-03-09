Celtics Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Can the Boston Celtics keep the good times rolling on their West Coast road trip?

The Celtics notably have had a roller coaster of a season but seem to be at an upswing at the moment. Boston enters Saturday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers riding a two-game winning streak, including a 33-point thwarting of the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are reeling. Los Angeles has lost its last four games and may be without Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball for the remainder of the season.

Boston and Los Angeles last faced off Feb. 7 at TD Garden with the Lakers coming out on top 129-128.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Lakers online:

When: Saturday, Mar. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN | ABC

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images