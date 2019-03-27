NFL Draft Analyst Predicts Patriots Will Pick This QB At No. 32 Overall

Will this be the year the New England Patriots look for Tom Brady’s successor?

Joel Klatt, a college football and NFL draft analyst for FOX Sports 1, reported Wednesday on “Undisputed” that New England is among three teams “very interested” in Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, who could be available via trade if Arizona selects Kyler Murray — or another QB — at No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

It’s possible the Patriots ultimately will target a quarterback in the draft instead, though, and Klatt already has one name to keep in mind: Will Grier, out of West Virginia.

Klatt stopped by “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Wednesday — shortly after his “Undisputed” appearance — to explain a few nuggets from his most recent mock draft. Klatt predicted the Patriots will select Grier with the 32nd overall pick in the first round, giving Bill Belichick an intriguing quarterback to groom behind Brady, who turns 42 years old in August.

1. Cardinals – Kyler Murray

6. Giants – Dwayne Haskins

15. Redskins – Daniel Jones

32. Patriots – Will Grier@joelklatt explains the fit for his 1st round projected quarterbacks pic.twitter.com/EtMDvfeeRI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 27, 2019

Grier began his college career at Florida before transferring to West Virginia. Cowherd on Wednesday expressed character concerns about Grier, who was suspended for a year for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug while at Florida, but Klatt said many people in NFL circles are high on the 23-year-old’s personal development and game preparation.

The Patriots have several needs they must address, either via trade, free agency or the draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicted this week in his most recent mock draft that New England will target Rob Gronkowski’s replacement at tight end, but maybe we shouldn’t rule out the Patriots taking a QB as Brady prepares to enter his 20th season.

Is Grier the guy?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images