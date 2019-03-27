Patriots Drop Tribute Video For Rob Gronkowski, And You Just Might Cry

It’s been said ad nauseam, but it’s because it’s true: There will never be another Rob Gronkowski.

The New England Patriots tight end retired Sunday night, ending one of the most remarkable and entertaining careers in NFL history. From the time he was drafted in 2010 until his final, basically Super Bowl-winning catch in February, Gronkowski captured the hearts not just of New Englanders, but of all sports fans. He made the robotic, unrelatable Patriots feel slightly more human — no small feat.

The Patriots on Wednesday shared a four-plus minute video tribute to Gronkowski, and it’s kinda tear-jerking.

Take a look:

All the feels. There were a lot of special moments over the last nine years, and we enjoyed every single one of them. Thank you, Gronk. pic.twitter.com/GHzbhAOt2t — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 27, 2019

The reality, of course, is that the Patriots need to move on and find someone to replace the irreplaceable Gronkowski.

As of right now, all signs point to them targeting an athletic tight end out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images