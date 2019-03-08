NFL Rumors: Browns Made This Trade Offer To Giants For Odell Beckham Jr.

Teams across the NFL have been wheeling and dealing lately, and it appears the Cleveland Browns tried to make a pretty big splash.

The problem is, their attempt at a splash was laughable.

Cleveland reportedly acquired Olivier Vernon on Friday from the New York Giants in exchange for Kevin Zeitler. However, the Browns not too long ago reportedly tried to pry Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. out of New York.

During an interview on 92.3 “The Fan” in Cleveland, NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabawala shared a proposal the Browns had made that didn’t get too far.

“John Dorsey is not afraid to be aggressive, he is not afraid to make bold moves,” Kinkhabawala said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “This is clearly a team that feels it’s on the precipice of doing something significant, not just having a winning season, but making the playoffs, making a run of some kind. He’s not going to be afraid to go out and do something like that. The question here is are the Giants really moving on from him? So I had been told that Zeitler and (Emmanuel) Ogbah and another player had been packaged together — or had been offered — for Beckham.

Added Kinkhabawala, “I ran that by a long-time member of the Giants organization who laughed, and said there is not a chance and that would make the Giants a laughing stock.”

Can’t blame the Giants for not wanting to pull the trigger on that one.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images