NFL Rumors: Patriots Cut Dwayne Allen, Create $7.3 Million In Salary Cap Space

The New England Patriots have informed tight end Dwayne Allen they intend to release him, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move saves the Patriots $7.3 million in salary cap space for the upcoming season — a cap hit that did not align with Allen’s limited production over his two seasons in New England.

Allen, who took a pay cut last offseason, was a solid run blocker for the Patriots, but he brought little in the passing game as Rob Gronkowski’s No. 2. The 29-year-old caught 10 passes for 86 yards and one touchdown during the 2017 season and three for 27 and zero scores in 2018. He was not targeted in any of the six playoff games he played in for the Pats.

The Patriots have expressed interest in re-signing Allen to a more affordable deal, per Schefter. In the meantime, they’ve done extensive work on this year’s tight end draft class, meeting with nearly every notable prospect during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

New England’s depth chart at the position now consists of Gronkowski, Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo. Gronkowski has yet to announce whether he plans to play in 2019, and Hollister and Anderson finished last season with four and zero receptions, respectively.

Izzo, a 2017 seventh-round draft pick, spent his rookie year on injured reserve.

