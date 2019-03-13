NFL Rumors: Patriots Expected To Re-Sign Defensive End John Simon

The New England Patriots reportedly are expected to fortify their pass rush Wednesday by re-signing defensive end John Simon.

A deal between Simon and the Patriots “should be finalized” Wednesday, sources told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots signed Simon, 28, early last season after he had been released by the Indianapolis Colts. He had 17 tackles with two sacks, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss in 11 games with two starts in 2018.

Simon added a half-sack in the Patriots AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Simon was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens out of Ohio State. He’s also spent time with the Houston Texans.

The Patriots lost defensive end Trey Flowers in free agency. Simon will join Michael Bennett, Adrian Clayborn, Keionta Davis, Trent Harris, Ufomba Kamalu, Derek Rivers and Deatrich Wise Jr., on the Patriots’ defensive end depth chart.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Patriots sign another free-agent defensive end and draft a player at the position.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images