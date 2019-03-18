NFL Rumors: Patriots Interested In Free-Agent Receiver Jordy Nelson

The wide receiver-needy New England Patriots reportedly are interested in one of the top wideouts left on the open market.

The Patriots are among five teams interested in former Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Nelson will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, according to Schefter. The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs have shown interest, as well, according to Schefter. The Raiders, who released Nelson last week, also reportedly are interested in bringing Nelson back.

Nelson, who will be 34 years old next season, had 63 catches for 739 yards with three touchdowns in 2018. He originally was selected in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Kansas State by the Packers. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound wideout has 613 career receptions for 8,587 yards with 72 touchdowns in 10 seasons. He missed the entire 2015 season with an injury and had 1,000-yard seasons in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016. He fell off in 2017, catching just 53 passes for 482 yards with six touchdowns.

The Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart currently consists of Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Bruce Ellington, Maurice Harris, Braxton Berrios, Matthew Slater and Damoun Patterson. They also extended an original-round tender to restricted free-agent wide receiver Josh Gordon.

