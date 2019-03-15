Nuggets’ Isaiah Thomas Expresses Excitement To Play In Boston On Monday

Isaiah Thomas became a beloved athlete during the time he spent with the Boston Celtics.

And when the Celtics traded the point guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2017 as part of the package that put Kyrie Irving in Green, it was a painful goodbye for many C’s fans.

Now with the Nuggets though, Thomas can’t wait to return to Boston when Denver pays the C’s a visit Monday night.

Can’t wait to get back to Boston in a few days! That LOVE is unconditional…. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 15, 2019

In his three seasons with Boston, Thomas averaged 24.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while averaging 22.6 points and 6.3 assists during the playoffs. His best postseason run came in 2017, when he notched 24.2 points per game in 15 contests.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images