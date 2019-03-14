David Andrews Reacts To Jason McCourty Returning To Patriots

After being silent upon the opening of the NFL tampering period, the New England Patriots finally made a little noise as the new league year officially got underway Wednesday.

In addition to reportedly re-signing John Simon and reuniting with Brandon Bolden, the Patriots also agreed to a two-year deal with Jason McCourty, according to reports. Kyle Van Noy took to Twitter to express excitement about the veteran defensive back returning to New England, and David Andrews followed suit shortly thereafter.

McCourty played a full 16-game slate in his debut season with the Patriots and also appeared in all three playoff contests. He saved his most impactful play of the 2018 campaign for last, as he broke up a potential touchdown catch in Super Bowl LIII to help the Pats secure their sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports