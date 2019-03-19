Patriots Re-Signing Free-Agent Punter Ryan Allen To One-Year Contract

The New England Patriots are bringing back at least one of their free-agent specialists.

The Patriots are re-signing free-agent punter Ryan Allen to a one-year contract, a source confirmed to NESN.com. Allen has been the Patriots’ punter since he was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

Allen has never missed a game during his Patriots career. He’s one of just 11 current Patriots players with three Super Bowl rings. He had a strong game in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory in February, placing three of five punts inside the Los Angeles Rams’ 20-yard line.

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski also is a free agent.

The Patriots have re-signed four of their own free agents, including Allen. They’ve also re-signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, cornerback Jason McCourty and defensive end John Simon.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images