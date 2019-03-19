Skip Bayless Loses His Mind, Calls This NFL Team ‘Soon-To-Be’ Patriots

Maybe it’s blind faith. Or maybe it’s wishful thinking. Either way, Skip Bayless’ confidence in the Dallas Cowboys is borderline insane.

Bayless, a huge Cowboys supporter, took his fandom to another level Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” by putting Dallas in the same sentence as the New England Patriots.

He compared Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to Patriots QB Tom Brady. And while talking about Jerry Jones’ handling of Dallas’ salary cap, Bayless called the Cowboys the “soon-to-be Patriots.”

"[The Cowboys] are the soon-to-be Patriots. What have I always told you about Dak? Brady-esque." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/YDGcE3VyfD — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 19, 2019

To be fair, Bayless showed a small smirk, suggesting he knew the hyperbolic nature of his comments. His stance still is enough to leave most football fans scratching their heads, though.

The Cowboys are a good team, make no mistake. They’re coming off a 10-6 season in which they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the wild card round before losing to the eventual NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, and they’re just three years removed from going 13-3 and entering the playoffs as the conference’s No. 1 seed. Even Prescott has shown glimpses of being a really solid NFL quarterback, albeit with some questionable performances mixed in.

But Brady and the Patriots? They’re obviously on a different level, especially on the heels of their sixth Super Bowl title. Bayless should bite his tongue before dishing out such blasphemy.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images