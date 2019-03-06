Porto Vs Roma Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Will home comforts help FC Porto end its barren run in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds?

The Portuguese club will host AS Roma on Wednesday in Porto at Dragon Stadium in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 series. Roma carries a 2-1 lead into the contest courtesy of its win over Porto on Feb. 12 in the first leg.

Porto has drawn one and lost five of its last six knockout games in European competitions. However, it went unbeaten at home this season in the Champions League group stage.

🔵 Estádio do Dragão 😍

⚪️ Porto have a 100% record at home this season (P3 W3)#UCL pic.twitter.com/9wF0VMwFRR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 6, 2019

Galavision will broadcast Porto versus Roma in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, March 6, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

