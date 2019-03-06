Marcus Johansson Injury: Bruins Offer Concerning Update On Ailing Winger

The Boston Bruins are crossing their collective fingers for Marcus Johansson.

The recently acquired winger went down Tuesday night after being on the receiving end of a devastating (but legal) hit by Carolina Hurricanes forward Michael Ferland. Johansson stayed down for an extended period of time before eventually making his way off the ice.

After Boston’s 4-3 overtime victory, head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Johansson had been taken to a local hospital and that early signs were “encouraging.” However, Johansson remained in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon, Cassidy told reporters after Bruins practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

Cassidy also offered an update on winger Sean Kuraly after Wednesday’s practice. Kuraly has been dealing with a concussion.

As for David Pastrnak, Boston’s leading goal scorer skated again Wednesday morning, and all signs point toward him getting close to a return.

The Bruins have earned a point in 17 straight games. They’ll return to the ice Thursday night when they host the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

