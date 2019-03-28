Purdue-Tennessee Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The Purdue Boilermakers haven’t been successful in their last few trips to the Sweet 16.

No. 3-seed Purdue has lost in its last four Sweet 16 appearances, including each of the last two NCAA Tournaments, but is looking to punch its ticket to the Elite Eight on Thursday when they take on the No. 2 seeded-Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee nearly was upset by the No. 10-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes in the Round of 32 after blowing a 25-point lead, but the Vols were able to take control in overtime and come out on top 83-77.

Here’s how to watch Purdue-Tennessee:

Start Time: Thursday, March 28, at 7:29 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images