‘The Bachelorette’ Films Segment With Celtics’ Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown

ABC does a great job of drawing viewers to “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” and Boston Celtics fans will now have a reason to watch this season.

“The Bachelorette” was spotted filming segments at Faneuil Hall on Thursday afternoon, which drew the attention of many Boston fans on social media. It was where they were later in the day that caught the eyes of Celtics supporters.

The show’s new star, Hannah, was at the Auerbach Center late Thursday afternoon shooting hoops with Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown.

The cast also was spotted filming segments in Newport, R.I., at the popular Cliff Walk earlier this week, so it appears the show is using late-March to get in their New England dates.

The Celtics have struggled to find the right formula this season, but maybe they can help Hannah find her perfect match (yes, that sentence was painful to write).

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images