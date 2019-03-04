Steve Smith Hilariously Trolls Jason Witten For Coming Out Of Retirement

Jason Witten has been the butt of plenty of jokes on the internet since announcing that he would return to football after retiring for one season to join ESPN’s broadcast booth.

Witten didn’t exactly blow anyone away with his first year in the booth, perhaps sparking his decision to return to the playing field.

But Witten’s decision has led to some other prominent retired athletes getting popped the question of a possible return. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith, who was on-air during the network’s coverage of the combine when he was asked whether he would consider coming out of retirement like Witten. The two-time All-Pro delivered a hilarious response, trolling Witten in a clip that went viral online.

“There’s not no surprise,” Smith said. “I’m actually good on TV, so I’m just going to stay here.”

Boom. Roasted.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images