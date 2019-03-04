Larry Fitzgerald Gives Antonio Brown Cautionary Message About Trade Demand

Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers are almost certain to part ways in the coming months, with the star wide receiver demanding a trade from the team at the end of the NFL season.

The drama has largely played out in public, with Brown thrashing the team and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seemingly at every turn.

One person who has not loved how the saga has unfolded is Larry Fitzgerald. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver offered a cautionary message while speaking Saturday at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

“I love AB. Mr. Big Chest is a good friend of mine, but I don’t think he’s going about it the right way, personally,” Fitzgerald said via ESPN. “To be able to play with an all-time quarterback like he’s able to play with, I don’t think he understands how good he has it. It can get tough out there.”

Fitzgerald is speaking from a good amount of experience. As the active leader in receiving yards (16,279) and touchdowns (116), he has played 15 years in the NFL with the Cardinals and has caught passes from 19 different quarterbacks.

Brown, meanwhile has spent his entire career with Roethlisberger slinging him passes.

So Brown might soon find out the grass is not always greener.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images