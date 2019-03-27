Trent Brown Sheds Light On First Meetings With Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

Trent Brown was introduced to Bill Belichick pretty quickly upon being traded to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots swung a deal for Brown in late April last year, and the young offensive lineman had his first encounter with New England’s head coach during a trip to Foxboro for his physical. And typical Belichick fashion, he got right down to brass tax during his first meeting with Brown.

“So I’m sitting there in the office and he comes in the office and he was like, ‘Trent, we brought you here to play tackle. We don’t know which one it’s gonna be, we’re not giving you anything,”” Brown said during a recent appearance on Bleacher Report’s “The Lefkoe Show.” “‘You’re gonna have to work for it. But we brought you here to play tackle.’ And that was it.”

As for Brown’s first meeting with Tom Brady, the 6-foot-8, 380-pound tackle needed to work up a bit of courage before introducing himself to the Patriots’ star quarterback.

“I actually walked up to him. It was time for a team meeting — it was in minicamp — and he had gotten there, he was with Mr. (Robert) Kraft,” Brown said. “I walked up to him. At first I was kind of hesitant because I was like, ‘Do I do it?’ But then I was like this is what your dad taught you to do. Like, this is the man thing to do. So I got up and introduced myself and was just like, “Nice to meet you,’ and the rest is history.”

Brown only spent one season with the Patriots, but it turned out to be a life-changing campaign for the 25-year-old. He started all 19 games throughout New England’s run to a Super Bowl LIII title, and his stellar, season-long protection of Brady’s blind side helped earn Brown a record-breaking contract with the Oakland Raiders this offseason.

