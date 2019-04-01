Brewers’ Christian Yelich Ties MLB Record With Fourth Home Run

Major League Baseball’s 2018 National League MVP is off to a hot start this season for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Christian Yelich hit his fourth home run in as many games to start the 2019 season Sunday, tying an MLB record. Take a look at No. 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals:

Other MLB players who have accomplished the feat include Trevor Story (2016), Chris Davis (2013), Nelson Cruz (2011), Mark McGwire (1998) and Willie Mays (1971).

Yelich joined some elite company in his latest feat, and has vastly improved since being traded from the Miami Marlins in 2017. The 27-year-old was a first-time All-Star, won the NL Silver Slugger Award and the NL Hank Aaron Award in 2018.

The outfielder ended the 2018 regular season with a .326 batting average, .402 on-base percentage and a .598 slugging percentage. So far during the 2019 season, Yelich has a .400 BA, .538 OBP and a 1.300 SLG.

