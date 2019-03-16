Watch Conor McGregor Perform Ceremonial Puck Drop Ahead Of Bruins-Blue Jackets

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins celebrated Irish Heritage Night in a pretty big way Saturday night.
After skating in St. Patrick’s Day-themed warmup sweaters at TD Garden ahead of their tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the B’s held a ceremonial puck drop with a pretty special guest.
Conor McGregor.
After cutting out the lights following the national anthem, TD Garden played an intro video for McGregor. He then came out in all black, carrying a green Bruins jersey. He wandered around near center ice for a moment, firing up the crowd.
The UFC legend — after being part of a parade in Chicago just hours earlier — then dropped the puck between captains Zdeno Chara and Boone Jenner.
It’s been an eventful week for McGregor, to say the least. In Miami on Monday, McGregor was arrested for felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief after he grabbed and destroyed a fan’s phone outside a hotel.
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP