Watch Conor McGregor Perform Ceremonial Puck Drop Ahead Of Bruins-Blue Jackets

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins celebrated Irish Heritage Night in a pretty big way Saturday night.

After skating in St. Patrick’s Day-themed warmup sweaters at TD Garden ahead of their tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the B’s held a ceremonial puck drop with a pretty special guest.

Conor McGregor.

After cutting out the lights following the national anthem, TD Garden played an intro video for McGregor. He then came out in all black, carrying a green Bruins jersey. He wandered around near center ice for a moment, firing up the crowd.

The UFC legend — after being part of a parade in Chicago just hours earlier — then dropped the puck between captains Zdeno Chara and Boone Jenner.

WATCH: TD Garden goes wild as Conor McGregor drops ceremonial puck ahead of Bruins-Blue Jackets game pic.twitter.com/U1SIf5DmMH — NESN (@NESN) March 16, 2019

It’s been an eventful week for McGregor, to say the least. In Miami on Monday, McGregor was arrested for felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief after he grabbed and destroyed a fan’s phone outside a hotel.

