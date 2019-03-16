Streaking Blue Jackets Enter Saturday’s Clash With Bruins On Tear

The Columbus Blue Jackets enter Saturday’s contest against the Boston Bruins on a tear.

Columbus is 4-2-0 over its last six games and are sporting a 94.1 percent penalty kill rate over that time. The Blue Jackets sit in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points, which is good for eighth place, and the final wild card spot, in the Eastern Conference.

To hear what NESN’s Billy Jaffe had to say about the Blue Jackets’ recent streak, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images