Watch Julian Edelman Run ‘South Beach’ Seam Route In New Instagram Post

If you’ve ever been to Miami with the boys, you know there’s nothing better than coppin’ a swell and running seam routes in that warm, beautiful Florida sunshine.

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was doing just that Wednesday morning, and he took to Instagram to offer video evidence.

Check this out:

Sick route, Jules.

Edelman has been all over the place since winning Most Valuable Player at Super Bowl LIII. He had a lightsaber fight with Tom Brady at Disney World, got his beard shaved by Ellen DeGeneres, presented an award at the Grammys, waved the green flag at the Daytona 500 and sat courtside at Staples Center to watch the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

That’s one heck of a way to spend a month and a half, if you ask us.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images