Watch Red Sox Prospect Michael Chavis Blast Another Spring Training Home Run

The Boston Red Sox have some pretty skilled prospects in their pipeline.

From Triston Casas to Michael Chavis, there’s been a lot to talk about during spring training.

In fact, Chavis has been on a roll lately. During Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, Chavis launched his fourth home run of spring training.

Chavis is the Red Sox’s highest-rated prospect, and is performance this spring is garnering attention. Through spring training thus far, Chavis is batting .353 with 10 RBIs.

After serving an 80-game suspension for PEDs, the third-baseman spent the 2018 season split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket. While in Portland, he had a batting average of .303 and launched six homers with 17 RBIs. In Pawtucket, he batted .273 with 2 homers and seven RBIs.

The Red Sox drafted the 23-year-old in the first round (26th overall) of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft. With the ability to play either corner infield position, Chavis could be knocking on the doorstep of the majors should he continue to his tear this spring.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images