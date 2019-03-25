Why Larry Fitzgerald Believes Rob Gronkowski Could Handle Mid-Season Return

New England Patriots fans already are drooling over the idea of Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement in the middle of the 2019 season.

But could Gronkowski even handle such a comeback?

The Patriots tight end announced his retirement Sunday in a lengthy Instagram post. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, apparently was “shocked” by the news, and has a “gut feeling” that Gronkowski will return at some point next season.

And should that happen, future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald believes Gronkowski won’t miss a beat.

“Have you seen that guy? I think he’d be just fine,” Fitzgerald said Monday at the NFL’s Annual League Meeting, via the Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy.

Whether Gronkowski elects to return for one last Super Bowl run likely will dominate headlines throughout the fall and winter months. For now, fans should just appreciate having been witnesses to one of the most remarkable careers in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images