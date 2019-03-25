Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings

The red-hot Boston Bruins look to extend their win streak to five when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night at Amalie Arena.

Boston is fresh off a 7-3 thumping of the Florida Panthers while Tampa Bay saw its win streak end at seven Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues. This will be the third and final time the two teams meet in the regular season.

Both teams will be looking to win the season series. The B’s came away with a 4-1 win the last time the two squads took the ice in February.

Bruce Cassidy will be toting out the same lines as Saturday’s game, with the exception of Tuukka Rask being in net.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (46-20-9)

Brad Marchand–-Patrice Bergeron–-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–-David Krejci–-Karson Kuhlman

Danton Heinen–-Charlie Coyle–-Chris Wagner

Joakim Nordstrom–-Noel Acciari–-David Backes

Zdeno Chara–-Charlie McAvoy

Brandon Carlo–-Connor Clifton

John Moore–-Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (58-14-4)

Ondrej Palat–Steven Stamkos–J.T. Miller

Tyler Johnson–Brayden Point–Nikita Kuhcherov

Alex Killorn–Anthony Cirelli–Mathieu Joseph

Adam Erne–Cedric Paquette–Ryan Callahan

Victor Hedman–Mikhail Sergachev

Ryan McDonagh–Erik Cernak

Braydon Coburn–Jan Rutta

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images