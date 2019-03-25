Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings

by on Mon, Mar 25, 2019 at 4:18PM

The red-hot Boston Bruins look to extend their win streak to five when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night at Amalie Arena.

Boston is fresh off a 7-3 thumping of the Florida Panthers while Tampa Bay saw its win streak end at seven Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues. This will be the third and final time the two teams meet in the regular season.

Both teams will be looking to win the season series. The B’s came away with a 4-1 win the last time the two squads took the ice in February.

Bruce Cassidy will be toting out the same lines as Saturday’s game, with the exception of Tuukka Rask being in net.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (46-20-9)
Brad Marchand–-Patrice Bergeron–-David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–-David Krejci–-Karson Kuhlman
Danton Heinen–-Charlie Coyle–-Chris Wagner
Joakim Nordstrom–-Noel Acciari–-David Backes

Zdeno Chara–-Charlie McAvoy
Brandon Carlo–-Connor Clifton
John Moore–-Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (58-14-4)
Ondrej Palat–Steven Stamkos–J.T. Miller
Tyler Johnson–Brayden Point–Nikita Kuhcherov
Alex Killorn–Anthony Cirelli–Mathieu Joseph
Adam Erne–Cedric Paquette–Ryan Callahan

Victor Hedman–Mikhail Sergachev
Ryan McDonagh–Erik Cernak
Braydon Coburn–Jan Rutta

Andrei Vasilevskiy

