Where Rob Gronkowski Ranks On This Cool Top-10 List From Colin Cowherd

Rob Gronkowski is regarded by many as perhaps the greatest tight end in NFL history. However, the newly retired New England Patriots star rarely finds himself on any top 10 athletes list.

Well, Colin Cowherd changed that Monday afternoon, albeit in a unique way

The “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host concocted a list of the 10 greatest “money-where-you-mouth-was” athletes, and Gronkowski made the cut. In fact, he wasn’t the only famous Boston athlete to make the list, as former Red Sox outfielder Manny Ramirez earned a spot.

Anyway, watched Cowherd break down his top 10 in the video below:

Top 10 'Money-Where-Their-Mouth-Was' athletes of all-time according to @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/0Y44zd4xjA — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 25, 2019

Make of that what you will.

In case you didn’t make it through the full video, here’s the top 10:

1. Muhammad Ali

2. Shaquille O’Neal

3. Deion Sanders

4. Dennis Rodman

5. Rob Gronkowski

6. Manny Ramirez

7. Charles Barkley

8. Andrew Agassi

9. Conor McGregor

10. John Daly

No Kelly Slater? What a rip off.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images