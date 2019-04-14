2019 Masters Live Stream: Watch Final Round From Augusta Online, On TV

It’s Day 4 at Augusta National Golf Club, and Tiger Woods is in the hunt.
Francesco Molinari currently sits atop the Masters leaderboard at 13-hunter par, but hot on his heels are Woods and Tony Finau, both of whom enter the final round at 11-under par.
Here are the pertinent morning tee times (all times are Eastern):
7:30 a.m.: Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim
7:41: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire
7:52: Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith
8:03: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners
8:14: Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Lucas Bjerregaard
8:25: Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm
8:36: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Thorbjorn Olesen
8:47: Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler
8:58: Matt Kuchar, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele
9:09: Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Ian Poulter
9:20: Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Tiger Woods
Here’s how to watch the final round of the 2019 Masters online:
When: Sunday, April 14 at 0 a.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: Masters.com l CBSSports
Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images
