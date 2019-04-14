2019 Masters Live Stream: Watch Final Round From Augusta Online, On TV

It’s Day 4 at Augusta National Golf Club, and Tiger Woods is in the hunt.

Francesco Molinari currently sits atop the Masters leaderboard at 13-hunter par, but hot on his heels are Woods and Tony Finau, both of whom enter the final round at 11-under par.

Here are the pertinent morning tee times (all times are Eastern):

7:30 a.m.: Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim

7:41: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire

7:52: Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

8:03: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners

8:14: Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Lucas Bjerregaard

8:25: Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm

8:36: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:47: Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler

8:58: Matt Kuchar, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele

9:09: Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Ian Poulter

9:20: Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Tiger Woods

Here’s how to watch the final round of the 2019 Masters online:

When: Sunday, April 14 at 0 a.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Masters.com l CBSSports

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images