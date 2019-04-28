Red Sox Extra Innings

Alex Cora Says Red Sox Need To Find Consistency After Loss to Rays

by on Sun, Apr 28, 2019 at 4:05PM

Following Boston’s second-straight loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that his team needs to find consistency.

The second-year manager added that they’ve failed to put it all together so far this season, and he’s right.

“If we pitch we don’t hit. If we don’t hit… you know the phrase,” Cora said after Sunday’s loss. “We haven’t been able to put everything together.”

