Alex Cora Says Red Sox Need To Find Consistency After Loss to Rays

Following Boston’s second-straight loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that his team needs to find consistency.

The second-year manager added that they’ve failed to put it all together so far this season, and he’s right.

“If we pitch we don’t hit. If we don’t hit… you know the phrase,” Cora said after Sunday’s loss. “We haven’t been able to put everything together.”

To hear more from the Boston manager, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images