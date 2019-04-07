Auburn Fan Showers Himself With Beer In Premature Final Four Celebration

Saturday night was a rough night to be an Auburn basketball fan — understatement of the century, we know.

In case you missed it, the Tigers lost their Final Four matchup with Virginia after fouling Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy on a last-second 3-point attempt. The foul, which came with Auburn leading by two points with 0.6 seconds remaining, punctuated a controversial final minute in the NCAA Tournament semifinal.

It also led to some devastating — yet undeniably hilarious — reactions from oblivious Auburn fans who thought their team had one.

Most notably, one fan showered himself with beer in a premature celebration. Upon realizing Auburn had fouled Guy, the fan went on a rampage and eventually was arrested, according to Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion.

And then there’s this video of the Auburn campus, moments after Guy’s shot clanked off the rim:

Auburn fans thought they had won it … 😔 pic.twitter.com/CPpnEq1Sh7 — ESPN (@espn) April 7, 2019

At the end of the day, the officials made the right call, and Virginia deserved to advance to the National Championship Game. The Cavaliers will square off with Texas Tech on Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET in Minneapolis.

