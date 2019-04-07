Bruins Players Preparing Themselves For Upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs

With all 82 regular-season games under their belt, the Boston Bruins are looking ahead to the upcoming Stanely Cup Playoffs, where they will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

The Bruins will have to be on their A-game against the Leafs, who forward Danton Heinen said bring plenty of speed and skill to the ice when they play. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk said Boston played well in the second half of the regular season, and thinks team chemistry will bring the club a long way.

