BC Basketball’s Ky Bowman Declares For NBA Draft, To Forgo Senior Season

Ky Bowman has decided to test himself at the highest level.

The Boston College men’s basketball guard announced Tuesday via Instagram he’ll declare for the 2019 NBA Draft and forgo his final season of eligibility. Bowman’s post doubled as a letter, in which he thanked BC for the good times he enjoyed over the last three seasons.

“It has aways been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NBA,” Bowman wrote in the caption. “After much thought and consideration with my family, I have decided to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft and take the next step towards achieving my dream.

“I am forever grateful to Boston College, my teammates, coaches, classmates and fans for the experience, support and opportunity to play the game I love for such a great school.

“While I am excited to get to work and start the next chapter in my career, I will hold dear the memories and lessons from my time at BC. I will always be proud to be an Eagle.”

Bowman averaged 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists during his college career. He averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4 assists last season, earning second-team All-ACC honors.

He initially declared for last year’s NBA Draft but ultimately withdrew from consideration after deciding to return for his junior season. He’s unlikely to repeat that scenario as he intends to hire an agent, according to ACCSports.com’s Brian Geisinger, who suggests Bowman will be a late-second-round pick.

