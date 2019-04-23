Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7 Lines, Pairings

by on Tue, Apr 23, 2019 at 3:54PM

BOSTON — The seemingly annual tradition is upon us: Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7.

After an entertaining first six contests, Boston and Toronto will have to settle its first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series Tuesday evening at TD Garden. This is the third time in the last seven seasons the Original Six rivals have met in the first round of the postseason, and each time it’s required a seventh game.

With their backs against the wall in a win-or-go-home Game 6, the Bruins staved off elimination, earning a hard-fought 4-2 victory. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy liked the effort in the win, and as such indicated he will roll out the same lineup for Game 7. That means David Backes and Chris Wagner both will be scratched, keeping the Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Noel Acciari fourth line together. Karson Kuhlman also will remain in and on the third line.

Zach Hyman did not take part in Tuesday’s morning skate but is expected to play, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock told reporters. That means Toronto likely will dress the same skaters as the last few games.

As has been the case all series, Tuukka Rask will start in net for Boston and will be opposed by Frederik Andersen.

Here are the projected Game 7 lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (3-3)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Pastrnak
Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Karson Kuhlman
Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
John Moore — Matt Grzelcyk

Tuukka Rask

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (3-3)
Zach Hyman — John Tavares — Mitchell Marner
Andreas Johnsson — Auston Matthews — Kasperi Kapanen
Patrick Marleau — William Nylander — Connor Brown
Tyler Ennis — Frederik Gauthier — Trevor Moore

Morgan Rielly — Ron Hainsey
Jake Muzzin — Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner — Travis Dermott

Frederik Andersen

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties