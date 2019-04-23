Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7 Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The seemingly annual tradition is upon us: Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7.

After an entertaining first six contests, Boston and Toronto will have to settle its first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series Tuesday evening at TD Garden. This is the third time in the last seven seasons the Original Six rivals have met in the first round of the postseason, and each time it’s required a seventh game.

With their backs against the wall in a win-or-go-home Game 6, the Bruins staved off elimination, earning a hard-fought 4-2 victory. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy liked the effort in the win, and as such indicated he will roll out the same lineup for Game 7. That means David Backes and Chris Wagner both will be scratched, keeping the Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Noel Acciari fourth line together. Karson Kuhlman also will remain in and on the third line.

Zach Hyman did not take part in Tuesday’s morning skate but is expected to play, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock told reporters. That means Toronto likely will dress the same skaters as the last few games.

As has been the case all series, Tuukka Rask will start in net for Boston and will be opposed by Frederik Andersen.

Here are the projected Game 7 lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (3-3)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Pastrnak

Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

John Moore — Matt Grzelcyk

Tuukka Rask

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (3-3)

Zach Hyman — John Tavares — Mitchell Marner

Andreas Johnsson — Auston Matthews — Kasperi Kapanen

Patrick Marleau — William Nylander — Connor Brown

Tyler Ennis — Frederik Gauthier — Trevor Moore

Morgan Rielly — Ron Hainsey

Jake Muzzin — Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner — Travis Dermott

Frederik Andersen

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images