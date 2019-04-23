Liverpool To Play At Fenway Park In Preseason Game During 2019 USA Summer Tour

BOSTON — The Reds are coming to Boston, and they won’t need their coats.

Liverpool FC will play an exhibition game July 21 at Fenway Park against Sevilla FC, the Premier League club announced Tuesday in a statement. The game will be part of Liverpool’s summer 2019 tour of the United States and serve as an important preseason contest in preparation for the 2019-20 season.

The Reds currently are in first place in the Premier League standings and also are in contention for the UEFA the Champions League title. Chances are the Reds will be basking in the glow of historic success when it returns to Fenway Park for the third time in eight years.

Sevilla currently is sixth in La Liga’s (Spain’s first division) standings and likely will qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa League.

Tickets for Liverpool versus Sevilla at Fenway Park will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, and fans can purchase them online on Liverpool’s website.

Liverpool also will play German soccer giant Borussia Dortmund and Portuguese powerhouse Sporting CP during its 2019 USA tour.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com