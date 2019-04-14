Blues Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 3 Online

The Winnipeg Jets are in a deep hole against the St. Louis Blues after dropping each of the first two games in the teams’ first round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After dropping Games and 1 & 2 in Winnipeg, the series shifts back to St. Louis with the Blues in command after two one-goal victories on the road.

The Blues notched third-period game-winning goals both nights, and now have all the momentum on their side as they head into the friendly quarters at Enterprise Center. Can Patrick Laine and the Jets make it a series? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch Blues-Jets:

Start Time: Sunday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports